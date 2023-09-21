share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Giving Legal Rights to Animals, Trees Is Essential to Tackling Climate Crisis, Says Report

“An example of a right might be evolutionary development, where a species and individual … is allowed to reach its full cognitive, emotional, social potential.”

written by
Amlan Sarkar
published
Oct 11, 2022
legal rights for animals plants
Image Credit: Istock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironment
AuthorAmlan Sarkar

Amlan Sarkar is a staff writer at TheSwaddle. He writes about the intersection between pop culture and politics. You can reach him on Instagram @amlansarkr.

Related