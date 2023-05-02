share
The Swdl
Study Links Female Sex Doll Ownership With Hostility Toward Women

The study observed that those who think of their dolls as “ideal romantic partners” tend to have more hostile attitude towards women.

written by
Amlan Sarkar
published
Oct 3, 2022
sex dolls ideal partner
Image Credit: Getty Images
AuthorAmlan Sarkar

Amlan Sarkar is a staff writer at TheSwaddle. He writes about the intersection between pop culture and politics. You can reach him on Instagram @amlansarkr.

