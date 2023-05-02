share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

A Podcast With AI‑Generated Steve Jobs Raises Ethical Concerns

Whose likenesses do we get to use after their incapacitation — and can they consent?

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Oct 11, 2022
steve jobs AI podcast
Image Credit: Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureTechartificial intelligence
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related