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A Podcast With AI‑Generated Steve Jobs Raises Ethical Concerns

Whose likenesses do we get to use after their incapacitation — and can they consent?

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Oct 11, 2022
steve jobs AI podcast
Image Credit: Getty
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FutureTechartificial intelligence
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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