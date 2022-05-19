share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

A Common Parasite Could Be Altering People’s Political Beliefs, Suggests Study

Toxoplasmosis, a common parasitic infection “can influence the political climate in different countries”.

written by
Ananya Singh
published
Oct 10, 2022
Toxoplasmosis
Image credit: Microbe wiki
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScienceHealth
AuthorAnanya Singh

Ananya Singh is a Senior Staff Writer at TheSwaddle. She has previously worked as a journalist, researcher and copy editor. Her work explores the intersection of environment, gender and health, with a focus on social and climate justice.

Related