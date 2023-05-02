share
The Swdl
Forests Are Key to Combating India’s Climate Crisis. Here’s How Local Communities Are Regrowing Them.

Landowning communities in vulnerable areas are adopting holistic, long-term models to reforest barren land and conserve water.

written by
Jahnavi Jethmalani
published
Jun 23, 2022
landowners growing forests
Image credit: Raah Foundation/Ambadi for The Swaddle
