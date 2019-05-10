share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

WHO No Longer Considers Being Transgender a Mental Health Disorder

What took so long?

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
May 29, 2019
transgender
Transgender activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi (in pink) during an event celebrating one year of the Supreme Court judgement recognizing the Third Gender. Photo Courtesy of PTI.
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentityHealth
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related