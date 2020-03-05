share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Antidepressants Are ‘Notoriously Difficult to Quit’: Research

While antidepressants are effective for managing mental health symptoms, they were never supposed to be a long term solution.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Mar 6, 2020
antidepressants difficult to quit
Image Credit: Crystal Cox
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related