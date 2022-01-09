share
The Swdl
Covid19 Vaccine Linked to Only Small Changes in Menstrual Cycles, Shows U.S. Study

The results are “incredibly reassuring” and “validating for people who’ve experienced menstrual disturbance [post vaccination],” the researcher said.

Saumya Kalia
Jan 10, 2022
Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

