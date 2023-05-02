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The Issue With Seeing PCOS As Just a ‘Period Problem’

People think of PCOS as a purely physical problem that occurs a few days a month, as opposed to a chronic condition that reduces the overall quality of life.

written by
Esha Chainani
published
Jun 1, 2022
PCOS mental health challenges
Image Credits: Pratik Bhide for The Swaddle
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BodiesHealthmental health
AuthorEsha Chainani

Dr. Esha Chainani is an Obstetrician and Gynaecologist practicing in Mumbai. She advocates for the availability of quality healthcare for all women.

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