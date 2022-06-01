share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Issue With Seeing PCOS As Just a ‘Period Problem’

People think of PCOS as a purely physical problem that occurs a few days a month, as opposed to a chronic condition that reduces the overall quality of life.

written by
Esha Chainani
published
Jun 1, 2022
PCOS mental health challenges
Image Credits: Pratik Bhide for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthmental health
AuthorEsha Chainani

Dr. Esha Chainani is an Obstetrician and Gynaecologist practicing in Mumbai. She advocates for the availability of quality healthcare for all women.

Related