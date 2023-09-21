share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Lockdown Stress Is Disrupting Menstrual Cycles

Gynecologists believe that stress, in addition to lifestyle changes and the lack of physical exercise under lockdown, is leading to period irregularities.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jun 19, 2020
irregular periods covid19 lockdown
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle/Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthperiods
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related