share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Dolo‑650 is India’s Favorite Medicine – and Meme. What Could Go Wrong?

When internet culture intersects with public health, the line between education and misinformation gets blurred.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Feb 1, 2022
rise of dolo-650 memes
Image Credit:Istock/Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthhealthcare
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related