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Ultra Rich Kids Are Posting Pictures Of Themselves Falling Out Of Lambos And Private Jets

A viral meme shows the limits (and critiques) of capitalism.

written by
Nadia Nooreyezdan
published
Oct 25, 2018
falling stars meme
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SocietyCulture
AuthorNadia Nooreyezdan

Nadia Nooreyezdan is The Swaddle's culture editor. Since graduating from Columbia Journalism School, she spends her time thinking about aliens, cyborgs, and social justice sci-fi. She's also working on a memoir about her family's journey from Iran to India.

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