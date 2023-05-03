Babies Are Very Expensive, As New Mother Cardi B Has Learned

Cardi B’s new single, “Money,” dropped yesterday, and the rapper’s first release after the birth of her first child in July is all about how the new mom needs more money. Coincidence? We think not.

As anyone who has ever been within 3 feet of a child knows, they are very, very expensive.

In India, recent reports estimate that a family earning Rs. 500,000 to 800,000 per year would spend 20% of that on a early education fees. A Times of India report placed the total cost of raising a child in India at Rs. 6.7 million, from conception to college. In the US, where various indices track the costs associated with raising a child, one such estimate was a total of US$233,610, or approximately Rs. 17.1 million over the course of 17 years.

Between education, rising food costs, childcare, and any of the other add-ons such as travel (double the flight tickets!), after-school activities (kids these days must speak Mandarin!), and entertainment (those Justin Bieber tickets aren’t going to buy themselves), kids present a significant economic drain on their parents.

As Cardi B puts it, quite succinctly: “I need cheese for my egg.”

Cardi B, dripping in gold and diamonds, rapping about private jet travel, and insisting on her need for new-mom cold, hard cash is a good reminder of the tabloid favorite: Stars, they’re just like us.