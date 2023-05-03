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Sunny Leone Can Be A Porn Star And A Warrior Goddess

Despite what the protesters of her upcoming movie think.

written by
Nadia Nooreyezdan
published
Oct 24, 2018
Sunny Leone film protest
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SocietyPeoplebollywood
AuthorNadia Nooreyezdan

Nadia Nooreyezdan is The Swaddle's culture editor. Since graduating from Columbia Journalism School, she spends her time thinking about aliens, cyborgs, and social justice sci-fi. She's also working on a memoir about her family's journey from Iran to India.

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