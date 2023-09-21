share
The Swdl
What It’s Like to Live With: Obsessive Compulsive Disorder

“I almost missed my brother’s thread ceremony because I sat in my room rearranging the whole wardrobe after I got ready.”

Anubhuti Matta
Oct 4, 2019
Illustration by Shreyaa Krritika Das
Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

