The Latest on Coronavirus Cases in India

This post is closed for now and will be updated to reflect major developments only.

April 30, 2020

MoHFW reports 23,651 cases; 1,074 deaths; 8,324 recoveries

Migrants allowed to go home; Centre looking at relaxing lockdown in a phased manner

Punjab extends lockdown until May 17

U.S. GDP drops 4.8%, sharpest spike since the Great Recession

April 29, 2020

MoHFW reports 22,629 cases; 1,007 deaths; 7,965 recoveries

India reports highest single-day jump in deaths

ICMR says there is no evidence plasma therapy is effective

U.S. cases surpass 1 million; global cases top 3 million

April 28, 2020

MoHFW reports 21,632 cases; 934 deaths; 6,868 recoveries

PM hints at lockdown extension in hotspots beyond May 3

33 staffers, including 2 doctors, at Delhi’s Max Hospital test positive

Global cases top 3 million

U.K. records lowest daily death toll in a month

April 27, 2020

MoHFW reports 20,835 cases; 872 deaths; 6,184 recoveries

PM to review nationwide lockdown status with CMs today

Odisha, Maharashtra governments discuss plans to send migrants home

Italy to ease its two-month-old controls from May 4

Japan reports 200 new cases in a day

April 26, 2020

MoHFW reports 19,868 cases; 824 deaths; 5,803 recoveries

Over half of Covid19 deaths in Mumbai reported from slums, chawls

Various states including Delhi, Maharashtra contemplate on extending lockdown

Global death toll surpasses 200,000

U.K. PM Boris Johnson will resume office on Monday after Covid19 recovery

April 25, 2020

MoHFW reports 18,668 cases; 775 deaths; 5,062 recoveries

India reports highest single-day death toll

Government allows local shops to reopen from today with conditions; malls excluded

U.S. death toll surpasses 50,000

Spain records lowest number of daily deaths in a month

April 24, 2020

Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump in cases

Convalescent plasma therapy begins at various centers: AIIMS director

26.5 million Americans lost jobs in the past 5 weeks: U.S. Department of Labor

Spain’s death toll tops 22,000

April 23, 2020

MoHFW reports 16,454 cases; 681 deaths; 4,257 recoveries

Physical attacks, harassment of healthcare workers now a non-bailable offense

Gujarat second worst-hit state after Maharashtra

Cabinet approves Rs 15,000 crore Covid19 package

South Korea records biggest GDP fall since 2008

April 22, 2020

MoHFW reports 15,474 cases; 640 deaths; 3,869 recoveries

69% of patients have been asymptomatic: ICMR

ICMR tells states to pause rapid antibody tests for 2 days over inaccurate results

Maharashtra government revokes lockdown exemptions in Mumbai, Pune

Global cases top 2.5 million

Pakistan records highest single day jump in deaths

April 21, 2020

MoHFW reports 14,759 cases; 590 deaths; 3,251 recoveries

Centre warns states against diluting national lockdown rules

53 Mumbai-based journalists test positive

India to acquire 500,000 test kits from South Korea

Turkey surpasses China in the number of cases

April 20, 2020

MoHFW reports 14,175 cases; 543 deaths; 2,546 recoveries

Migrant workers allowed to work in states they’re currently in: Centre

E-commerce firms can’t deliver non-essential items until lockdown ends: Ministry of Home Affairs

Europe death toll surpasses 1,00,000

U.S. death toll tops 40,000

April 19,2020

MoHFW reports 12,289 cases; 488 deaths; 2,014 recoveries

75% of those dead above 60: Health Ministry

Gujarat reports highest single-day jump among all states

Spain extends lockdown by two weeks until May 9

New York reports lowest daily death toll in two weeks

April 18, 2020

MoHFW reports 11,906 cases; 480 deaths; 1,991 recoveries

20 Indian Navy personnel test positive

Asia’s largest slum, Dharavi, reports 100+cases; 15 deaths

China’s economy shrinks by 6.8%, a historic low since 1992

April 17, 2020

MoHFW reports 11,201 cases; 437 deaths; 1,748 recoveries

India begins controlled trials of plasma therapy

37% of India’s population lives in red zones or hotspots

India to supply hydroxychloroquine to 55 countries

UK to extend lockdown by 3 weeks; New York until May 15

Singapore reports a sharp increase in cases

April 16, 2020

MoHFW reports 10,477 cases; 414 deaths; 1,488 recoveries

Health Ministry declares 170 districts in India as Covid19 hotspots

Delhi patient shows significant improvement after plasma therapy, say doctors

India to receive 6,50,000 Rapid Antibody and RNA Extraction kits from China today

Global cases surpass 2 million

April 15, 2020

MoHFW reports 9,756 cases; 377 deaths; 1,305 recoveries

Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Indore account for 60% of deaths

All trains, international and domestic flights to remain suspended until May 3

Russia reports highest daily jump in cases; total tally now 20,000

France surpasses 15,000 death toll; Sweden records more than 1,000 deaths

April 14, 2020

MoHFW reports 8,988 cases; 339 deaths; 1,035 recoveries

PM announces nationwide lockdown to be extended until May 3

Singapore, Russia report highest daily jump in cases

New York death toll surpasses 10,000

April 13, 2020

MoHFW reports 7,987 cases; 308 deaths; 856 recoveries

Mumbai records highest daily jump in deaths

Positive cases top 1.8 million globally

France sees a decline in deaths in 24 hours, Spain reports an increase from a three-day low

April 12, 2020

MoHFW reports 7,367 cases; 273 deaths

Now 6 states, including Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka and Telangana have extended lockdown until April 30

22,000 healthcare workers globally have tested positive: WHO

U.S. death toll overtakes Italy’s

Mainland China records 99 new cases, highest daily jump in recent weeks

April 11, 2020

April 10, 2020

MoHFW reports 5,709 cases; 199 deaths

India, Maharashtra report highest daily jump in cases

More than 100 doctors in Italy have died due to Covid19

UK PM Boris Johnson out of ICU, but remains hospitalized

April 9, 2020

MoHFW reports 5,095 cases; 166 deaths

Mumbai, Delhi make wearing face masks mandatory in public

Cases top 1.5 million globally

France to extend lockdown for the second time, to run beyond April 15

April 8, 2020

GoI reports 4,312 cases; 124 deaths

Mortality rate in Maharashtra double the national rate

Wuhan, China’s Covid19 epicentre, reopens after 76-day lockdown

France death toll tops 10,000

New York reports highest overnight jump in deaths

April 7, 2020

GoI reports 3,981 cases; 114 deaths

30% of cases in 5 cities: Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Indore, Pune

63% fatalities among those above 60: Govt Data

2 private hospitals in Mumbai sealed after staffers test positive

April 6, 2020

GoI reports 3374 positive cases; 79 deaths

France records lowest daily increase in deaths in a week; Italy reports lowest increase in deaths in 2 weeks

Ethiopia records first 2 deaths

Japan to declare state of emergency

April 5, 2020

India reports 3,300+ cases; 77 deaths

42% of positive cases in 21-40 age group: Health Ministry

ICMR approves rapid antibody-based blood test

April 4, 2020

India reports 3,000+cases, 72 deaths

Centre grants 17,000 crore states to combat Covid19

April 3, 2020

India reports 2,000+ cases, GoI announces 50 deaths

World Bank approves $1 billion emergency funds for India

Worldwide Covid19 cases hit 1 million mark

Iran speaker, Israel Health Minister test positive

April 2, 2020

India reports 1,600+cases, GoI announces 41 deaths

Asia’s largest slum, Dharavi, reports first death

Mumbai’s Seven Hills Hospital to become India’s largest Covid19 facility

April 1, 2020

India reports 1,300+ positive cases; 35 deaths

Maharashtra tops in positive cases

UN Chief says Covid19 worst crisis since WWII

White House says Americans should be prepared for 100,000-200,000 death toll

Spain, U.K., France each reported highest daily jump in deaths

March 31, 2020

India reports 1,200+ cases; 32 deaths

Govt. says no plan to extend lockdown

World Bank says millions from China, East Asia will be driven into poverty

France records highest daily jump in deaths; Italy to extend lockdown

March 30, 2020

India reports 1000+ positive cases; 27 deaths

Interstate borders to be sealed to stop movement of migrants

Govt. allows transportation of all goods; no distinction between essential and non-essential items

U.S. extends social distancing until April 30

Germany’s state finance minister commits suicide allegedly over crashing economy

March 29, 2020

India reports 1,000 positive cases, GOI announces 25 deaths

China offers to build hospitals in India

RBI relaxes EMIs for 3 months for all types of borrowers

March 28, 2020

Global economy now in recession: IMF Chief

India records 800+ positive cases, including a 9-month-old

India to join WHO’s multi-country trial of existing treatments

March 27, 2020

India confirms 700+ positive cases

The virus moves into Mumbai’s slums, 4 test positive

Half a million cases confirmed worldwide

U.S. tops in positive cases, surpasses China and Italy

Italy reports highest death toll

March 26, 2020

606 positive cases in India, including a 3-year-old

State-owned banks announce special emergency loan products, credit lines for customers

Centre announces temporary suspension of toll collection on national highways

U.S deaths soar past 1,000; Spain surpassed China in the global death toll

China reports 67 new cases, 6 new deaths

March 25, 2020

On Tuesday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown, starting midnight the same day as the announcement.

All essential commodities, such as banks, ATMs, petrol pumps, hospitals and grocery shops will continue to operate.

All transport services such as air, rail and roadways to remain suspended until April 14.

The total number of positive cases have touched 574, while 11 people have died due to Covid19.

Karnataka and Maharashtra have recorded the highest number of positive cases with 95 and 89 of them respectively.

March 23, 2020

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerey has announced a curfew.

The government has announced suspension of all domestic flight operations from March 25.

India’s confirmed Covd19 cases rise to 433 with 8 deaths so far.



March 20, 2020

India has reported 223 positive cases for Covid19 and four deaths so far.

The Centre has also decided to extend the regular visa and e-visa of those foreigners stranded in the country till April 15.

The Railways has canceled 90 more trains taking the count to a total of 224 trains that have been canceled across the country.

All shops, offices to remain closed in Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad till March 31, the chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced.

Maharashtra, at 52, remains the state to report the highest number of positive cases for Covid19.

March 19, 2020

The total number of confirmed cases in India now stand at 169 including 25 foreigners.

15 of them have either been cured, discharged or migrated out of the country, reports Times of India.

The total number of positive cases in Maharashtra have reached 47.

March 17, 2020

64-year-old from Mumbai becomes India’s third coronavirus casualty.

India has also banned entry of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines, Malaysia with immediate effect.

The total number of cases that have tested positive for Covid19 in India have touched 125.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued guidelines on the use of masks. It said everyone need not wear a mask. Its use is advisable only if you have symptoms of cough, fever or difficulty in breathing in addition to situations wherein you’re caring for someone who has tested positive for Covid19 or are a healthcare worker attending to patients with respiratory symptoms.

March 16, 2020

Odisha reported its first positive case for CoVid-19.

A total of 112 people in India have tested positive for CoVid-19.

A total of 112 people in India have tested positive for CoVid-19. Maharashtra has recorded 33 cases so far, the highest in the country, followed by Kerala with 24 cases.

In light of the surge in cases in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced Saturday for all schools, colleges, malls and cinemas to be shut until 31 March.

March 13, 2020

The total number of cases that have tested positive for CoVID-19 in India are now 75.

Late Thursday, India reported its first death from CoVID-19 of a 76-year-old man from Kalaburgi in Karnataka.

The Chattisgarh School education department announced for all private and government schools in the state to remain closed till March 31. However, the class 10 and 12 Board examinations will be held as scheduled.

March 12, 2020

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak, a pandemic.

The Government of India has suspended all tourist visas and e-visas granted on or before March 11.

“All existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/international organizations, employment, project visas, stand suspended till 15th April 2020,” it has said in the statement. The order will be applicable from 1200 hours GMT on Friday, March 13.

“All existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/international organizations, employment, project visas, stand suspended till 15th April 2020,” it has said in the statement. The order will be applicable from 1200 hours GMT on Friday, March 13. The total number of positive cases for COVID-19 in India now stands at 68.

March 11, 2020

As of Wednesday, March 11, India reported 62 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The highest number of positive cases have been found to be in Rajasthan (17) and Kerala (17).

Late night on March 10, India’s Ministry of Health tweeted out a health advisory asking Indian citizens to refrain from traveling to China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, Japan, France, Spain and Germany — all countries with widespread COVID-19 outbreaks. The ministry has also initiated screening for incoming passengers of all international flights, no matter where they originate, as a preventative measure.

Currently, Kerala is on high alert after eight new cases were confirmed taking the toll to 17. Schools, colleges and movie halls in the state have been asked to remain shut. Mosques, churches, and temples have been told to go slow with events and gatherings.

Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Mizoram have banned entry of foreigners.

March 9, 2020

On Monday, March 9, the numbers stood at 41.

Coronaviruses are common and spread via contact with an infected person — inhaling droplets when they cough or sneeze or touching a surface where these droplets may have landed and then touching one’s own mouth or nose.

India has barred visitors from China, Iran, Italy, Japan, and South Korea, countries with widespread outbreaks, except diplomats and officials from international bodies, NDTV reports.

In turn, Qatar has barred entry to travelers from India, along with a number of other countries.

In Delhi, one of the epicenters of India’s coronavirus outbreak, the city’s Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, has announced all primary schools — aided, private and schools run by the government — in the city will remain closed till March 31.

In light of coronavirus outbreaks in neighboring states, the Karnataka government has shut down all pre-K classes, as well as lower and upper kindergartens in Bengaluru indefinitely.

In addition to this, the Union Health Ministry (UHM) has also issued an advisory to schools across the country: large gatherings are to be avoided, and all staff or students who have traveled to a COVID-19 country in the past 28 days should undergo home quarantined for 14 days, NDTV reported.

Related on The Swaddle:

How Likely Are You to Get Coronavirus? Very.

India reported its first positive case on January 30 in Kerala after the virus was first detected by the World Health Organization (WHO) on January 7, 2020.

The biggest group infected by coronavirus in India is a party of Italian tourists, 16 of whom have tested positive for the disease, who are now under observation and care in Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital.

Amid leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issuing public appeals not to panic and avoid public gatherings, experts warn India’s high population density, inadequate healthcare system, and heavy internal migration may be risk factors that facilitate the spread of the disease.

COVID-19 is a highly infectious disease that scientists suspect doesn’t always show symptoms in carriers — raising worries over ‘super spreaders,’ who are infected people likely to transmit the disease to a larger group in a community. Yet, other health experts offer reassurance: the spread of coronavirus is likely to be more limited in India than in other countries, thanks to the country’s weather.

“India is largely safe, and this relative safety lies in its weather, which acts as a defense against the virus,” said KK Aggarwal, president of Heart Care Foundation of India, to Economic Times. He added it was because of the weather that other diseases such as Ebola, yellow fever, SARS, and MERS had a negligible impact on India, but took a high toll globally. “Viruses, no matter however deadly, lose their killer edge once they encounter India’s relatively high temperature and humidity that make life difficult for them.” Viruses prefer lower temperatures, he said, “which is why they have spread speedily in cooler and less humid areas like Japan and South Korea. In India’s case, an outright outbreak seems unlikely because of the heat and humidity.”

But, as in all cases, it’s better to be safe than sorry. Therefore, the UHM has been proactively issuing precautionary measures foreven healthy individuals to follow, to help prevent the transmission of the disease. These include:

Maintain at least 1 meter or 3 feet between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing

Wash your hands frequently, scrubbing with soap for at least 15 seconds before rinsing; clean your hands frequently with hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water isn’t available

Avoid casual and unnecessary social contact

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Cover your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze

Avoid sharing pens, cups, computer mouses, and digital devices

Avoid touching train straps, doorknobs, lift buttons, and stair banisters

Avoid contact with live animals or consuming raw/undercooked meat

Avoid travel to farms, live animal markets, or places where animals are slaughtered

Finally, if you have any symptoms: