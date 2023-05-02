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The Birth of Cabaret in Bollywood, the Death of the Movie Poster And More With Dr. Ranjani Mazumdar

In this episode, film studies scholar Dr. Ranjani Mazumdar joins us for a deep dive into film posters, the anti-hero, travel in celluloid, and the history of Bombay cinema.

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AuthorThe Swaddle Team

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