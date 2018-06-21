share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Genetic Patterns May Identify Who Is at Risk for Life‑Threatening Dengue Complications

Currently, doctors can only respond to, not predict, severe dengue.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Mar 6, 2019
dengue complications
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealth
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related