The Fear of Women Filing ‘False Cases,’ Child Sexual Abuse Laws, and More with Prita Jha

00:00:56:12- You’re written about how the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act is a groundbreaking piece of legislation. What kind of legal and social activism went into passing this law, and what were some of the public debates around it?

00:08:17:16- Is a lack of awareness the cause for the difference inaccess to protections of the law in urban and rural areas?

00:09:19:11- There’s a gap between the progressive nature of the law, and the judiciary’s understanding and application of it. What are some constraints with the judiciary’s application of the law?

00:11:58:23- Where does the notion that dowry law can be misused by women in false cases against their husbands and in-laws come from? Is there any research or data to back this notion? Are there problems with how we legally define what a false case is?

00:20:31:06- What are some problems with criminalizing consensual sexual activity among adolescents? How do we address this complicated issue?

00:25:44:18- Is the law which was intended to address child sexual abuse being used by parents of girls to protect them even from consensual adolescent relationships?

00:26:55:02- Do we have the legal frameworks and protections in place to address the way that domestic violence played out during the Covid-19 lockdown?