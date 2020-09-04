share
Dictionary.com Adds LGBTQIA+ Terms Such as ‘Deadname,’ ‘Biromantic’ in Biggest Update Ever

“The work of a dictionary is more than just adding new words. It’s an ongoing effort to ensure that how we define words reflects changes in language — and life,” a senior editor at Dictionary.com said.

Rajvi Desai
Sep 4, 2020
Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

