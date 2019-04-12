share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Pansexuals Disregard the Gender or Sex of Potential Partners

Pansexuals are attracted to personality, looks, or intelligence — regardless of gender.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Aug 7, 2019
what is pansexuality
Pansexuals are attracted to personality, looks, or intelligence — regardless of gender.
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyLGBTQIA+sexuality
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related