share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Asexuality Is a Sexual Orientation, Not A Disorder

Why would we assume sexual desire is a universal experience?

written by
Nadia Nooreyezdan
published
Apr 12, 2019
asexuality in india
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthLGBTQIA+
AuthorNadia Nooreyezdan

Nadia Nooreyezdan is The Swaddle's culture editor. Since graduating from Columbia Journalism School, she spends her time thinking about aliens, cyborgs, and social justice sci-fi. She's also working on a memoir about her family's journey from Iran to India.

Related