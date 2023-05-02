share
The Swdl
Debates Around Obscenity, Sexology in 19th Century India, and More With Dr. Charu Gupta

In this episode, historian Dr. Charu Gupta discusses how the growth of print culture led to public debates around gender, sexuality and erotic literature in 19th century India.

ip-podcast-episode-15-cover.jpg
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

