share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

At Least 9,000 Children Were Orphaned, Abandoned Due to Covid19: Child Rights Body

Most children fall in the age group of 8-13 years, data shows.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jun 2, 2021
how many covid orphans in India
Image Credit: Dreamstime
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
PowerJusticechildren
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related