share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

At Least 9,000 Children Were Orphaned, Abandoned Due to Covid19: Child Rights Body

Most children fall in the age group of 8-13 years, data shows.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jun 2, 2021
how many covid orphans in India
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticechildren
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related