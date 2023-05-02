share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Private Hospitals Can’t Partner With Hotels to Offer Vaccination Packages: Govt

Hotels are reportedly storing vaccine vials and providing rooms and meals as a package deal.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Jun 1, 2021
hotel vaccination stay packages
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticeHealth
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related