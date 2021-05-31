share
The Swdl
Provide Ration to Sex Workers Impacted By Covid19, Gauhati HC Says

The court responded to a petition noting the lack of ration cards and other civic entitlements prevent sex workers in Panpatty from availing government aid.

Devrupa Rakshit
May 31, 2021
