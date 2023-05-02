share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

“It’s Time We Define Limits of Sedition” To Protect Media Freedom: SC

The court refused to allow any coercive action against two Telugu news channels noting the FIRs were a way to “muzzle media freedom.”

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jun 1, 2021
sc judgment on sedition
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
PowerJusticehuman rights
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related