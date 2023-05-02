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Chhattisgarh Govt to Fund Education of Children Who Lost Parents to Covid19

The second wave is leaving thousands of children orphaned and destitute without a breadwinner to support their education.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
May 17, 2021
Chhattisgarh orphaned children education
Image Credit: Reuters
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AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

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