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Indian NGOs Are Unable to Access Millions in Covid19 Foreign Aid Due to Govt Regulations

NGOs face overwhelming paperwork and long waiting time under the amended Indian regulations governing foreign aid.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
May 13, 2021
india NGOs foreign aid
Image Credit: Istock
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PowerJusticecovid19
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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