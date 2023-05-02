share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Are We Wired to Be Discontented?

The predisposition to dissatisfaction may be an evolutionary trait.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Aug 20, 2022
why are we discontent
Image credit: Getty/Denise D’souza for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureemotional health
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related