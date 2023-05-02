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How a Culture of Guilt Around Spending Fractures Young Indians’ Relationship With Money

“I was interested in buying a keyboard recently… but [the decision] almost gave me a panic attack.”

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Aug 14, 2022
how do young indians spend money
Image Credit: Getty Images/Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle
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SocietyCulturechildhood trauma
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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