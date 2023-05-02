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The ‘Men Written by Women’ Phenomenon Betrays a Deeper Feminist Unhappiness With Love

Real life men are valorized as “written by women” for an unthreatening, secure personality — showing how the status quo is very different.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Aug 19, 2022
men written by women
Image Credit: Disney Hotstar
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SocietyCulturedating
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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