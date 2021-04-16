share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Almost Half of Women In Developing Countries Feel They Can’t Say ‘No’ To Sex: U.N. Report

The denial of bodily autonomy to women and girls “is nothing less than an annihilation of the spirit.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Apr 16, 2021
un.jpg
Image Credit: Pexels
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesSexconsent
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related