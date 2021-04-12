share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

All You Need To Know About Birth Control Pills

If taken correctly, birth control pills are 99.7% effective at preventing pregnancies.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Apr 12, 2021
what are the different types of birth control pills
Image Credit: Shutterstock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthbirth control
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related