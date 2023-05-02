share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

All You Need To Know About IUDs

IUDs are known to be among the most effective, reversible, long-term methods of birth control.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Apr 1, 2021
what is an iud
Image Credit: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthbirth control
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related