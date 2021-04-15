share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

India Has Lost At Least 62 Journalists to Covid19 in the Last Year

Worldwide, at least 1,063 media persons have died from Covid19 since 1 March 2020, a Swiss analysis shows.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Apr 15, 2021
indian journalist deaths from covid
Image Credit: iStock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcovid
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related