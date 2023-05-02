share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why People Who Self‑Harm Struggle To Quit

Injuring oneself not only provides a sense of control but also releases endorphins that induce a sense of euphoria.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Apr 16, 2021
why people can't stop self harming
Image Credit: Dreamstime
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related