The Swdl
A Bus Stop Bench in Kerala Was Cut to Prevent Men and Women From Sitting Together

The incident shows how people’s moral anxieties around sexual expression are so high that men and women merely interacting freak them out.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jul 22, 2022
kerala bus bench cut to distance men women students
Image Credit: Facebook/Sabarinadhan K.S.
Devrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

