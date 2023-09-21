share
The Swdl
Can’t Deny Abortion to Unmarried Women, Rules Supreme Court

Women — married and unmarried — have the right to safe abortions as part of their personal liberty, the court said while overturning a previous ruling.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Jul 22, 2022
abortion Supreme Court
Image Credit: PTI
Tags
PowerJusticeabortion
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

