The Swdl
91% of 15‑Year‑Olds Can’t Separate Fact From Opinion

In the era of fake news, an inability to distinguish between the two has real-world implications.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Dec 11, 2019
how to differentiate between fact and opinion
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

