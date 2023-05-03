share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Saudi Arabia Revokes Gender Segregation Rule for Restaurants

The landmark move comes amid a recent push to liberalize the country’s laws for women.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Dec 10, 2019
saudi arabia gender segregation
Image Credit: Fayez Nureldine/Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureEquality
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related