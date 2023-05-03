share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

A Game That Teaches You How to Spot Fake News

Researchers at the University of Cambridge have developed a game to help us all learn how to spot fake news sites and campaigns, by putting players in the role of disseminator. “If you know what it is like to walk

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Feb 25, 2018
how to spot fake news
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturecurrent events
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related