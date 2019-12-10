share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Golden Globe Nominations Ignore Female Directors Yet Again

This is the second consecutive year of all-male nominations for the awards, which have nominated female directors only seven times in their 75-year history.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Dec 10, 2019
golden globe director nominations
A still from “Little Women” (2019), whose director, Greta Gerwig, has garnered critical acclaim for her adaptation of the novel — but not a Golden Globe nod. (Image Credit: Wilson Webb/Columbia Pictures)
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureEquality
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related