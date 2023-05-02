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Open Insulin Stays Usable for Weeks in Warm Conditions, Researchers Find

The finding is a big leap forward for diabetic Indians living in warm climates without access to refrigerator.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Feb 5, 2021
insulin in India
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BodiesHealthdiabetes
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

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