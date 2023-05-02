share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Open Insulin Stays Usable for Weeks in Warm Conditions, Researchers Find

The finding is a big leap forward for diabetic Indians living in warm climates without access to refrigerator.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Feb 5, 2021
insulin in India
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthdiabetes
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related