share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

20% of Indians Have Been Exposed to Covid19, Nationwide Sero‑Survey Suggests

With four in five Indians still vulnerable to the virus, vaccination becomes even more critical.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Feb 5, 2021
how many people in india have covid19
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthantibody tests
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related