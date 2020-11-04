share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

More Women Than Men Are Diagnosed With Depression, Anxiety Because of Everyday Inequality: Study

Medicine’s long history of viewing women’s mental health as a problem to fix also contributes to higher diagnoses among women.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Nov 4, 2020
why women suffer from depression anxiety more
Image Credit: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related