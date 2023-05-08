share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Workplace ‘Rust Out’ Is As Bad For Our Mental Health As Burnout. What Does It Look Like?

Burning out results from being overworked and overstimulated at one’s job; rusting out is a result of being understimulated.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
May 8, 2023
what is rust out?
Image Credit: Adobe Stock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturegender bias
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related