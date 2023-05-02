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The ‘Quiet Quitting’ Trend Has a Branding Problem

Quiet “quitting” makes advocating for healthy boundaries at work sound defeatist.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Aug 23, 2022
what is quiet quitting
Image Credit: Denise D’souza for The Swaddle
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SocietyCulturehustle culture
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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