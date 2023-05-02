share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

UK Study Ties High Blood Pressure, Diabetes To Impaired Memory, Cognitive Function

Doctors do not often treat mildly raised blood pressure, but the research suggests this might be a missed opportunity, because even small increases in blood pressure can have an impact on the brain.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Sep 8, 2020
can blood pressure affect brain function
Image Credit: Wikimedia
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related