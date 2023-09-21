share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Lack of Autonomy at Work Linked to Workplace Stress, Cardiovascular Problems

Establishing boundaries at work and talking to loved ones are strategies that might help combat work stress.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Aug 28, 2019
work stress and burnout
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcardiovascular health
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related